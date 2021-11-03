LEIGHTON — Dorotha Nell Moreland, 82, died November 1, 2021. Visitation will be today from 1 to 3 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.

