ANDERSON — Dorothy Ann Clemmons, 85, of Anderson, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was the owner/operator of Dot’s Seafood Restaurant and Rebel’s Hideaway where she was well known for her “Rebel Burger”. She was a Christian of the Baptist faith.
A graveside service will be Monday, September 28 at 12:00 p.m. at Civitan Cemetery. Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Clemmons was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Clemmons; parents, Auyar and Bertie McCrary; brother, Austin McCrary and his wife, Nadine.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Sissy) Clemmons, Tim (Regina) Clemmons, Jerry (Sheila) Clemmons and Bobby (Beth) Clemmons; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy (Roger) Parker; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories and condolences to the Clemmons family.
Rogersville Funeral Home is directing.
Commented