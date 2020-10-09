FLORENCE — Dorothy Ann Eaton, age 79, of Florence, passed from this life on October 7, 2020. The family will receive friends today, October 9, from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Matt Heupel officiating. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Eaton, and mother, Lillian Alexander.
Survivors include her children, Bobby Eaton (Tammy), Jerry Eaton, Jr., and Angela A. Meyers (Matthew); grandchildren, Geoff Eaton, Adam Eaton (Kristina), Whitney Shepherd, Chastity Newbern (Matt), Lundon Meyers, Chandler Baskins (Priscilla), Chailey Baskins (Maclain), and Nick Meyers; great-grandchildren, Peggy Eaton, Addison, Avery and Miles Shepherd, Leland and Lincoln Newbern, Jasper, Arizona, and Holland Baskins, and Brylie Kate Meyers; and sister, Doris Brewer.
Dorothy enjoyed gardening, exercising, walking and listening to bluegrass and gospel music. She was a big Elvis fan and loved Graceland. She enjoyed attending and being a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ. She had a host of friends at the Underwood-Petersville Community Center and the St. Florian Senior Center. Her favorite place to vacation was the beach, where she loved to put her toes in the sand.
She was a loving Nana to her family and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Pallbearers will be Matt Newbern, Lundon Meyers, Chandler Baskins, Maclain Hardwick, Geoff Eaton and John Paul Heupel.
You may leave condolences at sprywilliams.com.
