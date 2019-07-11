FLORENCE — Dorothy Catherine McWilliams Austin, 72, of Florence, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will be Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor B.G. Crosswhite and Co-Pastor Greg Daniel officiating. Burial will be in Central Heights Community Cemetery.
Mrs. Austin was a member of The Pentecostals of Florence. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Austin; and parents, Charslie and Fain McWilliams.
She is survived by her children, Bill Austin (Michelle), Cynthia Gans, Arnell Austin (Amy) and Jason Austin; brother, Jerry McWilliams (Carol); sisters, Loretta Smith, Rachel Story, Doris Hammock (Carl) and Emily Crabtree (Ron); grandchildren, Ashley, Megan, Heather (JD), Joey Gans (Christa), Jessica (Dennis), Lucas, Rebecca, Katie, Allie, Catherine and Steven; eight great-grandchildren; and special niece, Carrie Sheffield AKA Bodyguard.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy White, Josh Smith, Hayden Floyd, Austin Wright, Jamie Keener and Cooper Melvin.
