LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Dorothy Louise Belew, 83, died August 16, 2023. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from noon-1 p.m., at Loretto Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home chapel with burial in Houser Cemetery. She was of the Pentecostal faith.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you