MUSCLE SHOALS — Dorothy Berryman Gargis, 72, of Muscle Shoals, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Visitation will be today, October 13, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel. Service will be held Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel. Brother Larry Bullard will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ernest Berryman; father, Pride Lee Thomason; sister, Patricia Ann Murray.
She is survived by her sons, Paul Gargis (Paula) and Brett Gargis; daughters, Amanda Berryman, Amy Gargis, and Mallory Gargis; mother, Pauline Thomason; grandchildren, Chelsea Gargis, Dillon Gargis, Sage Gargis, Austin Gargis, Blair and Harley Montgomery, Braxton, Kobe and Brooklyn Gargis, A’Niah Gargis and Kaliah Gargis; stepgranddaughters, Emma Blankenship, Haley Clayton, and Breanna Roadlander; brothers, Donald Thomason (Jamie), Eddie Thomason, Junior Thomason (Brenda); twin sister, Doris Ray; sister, Cathy Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Hospice of the Shoals and Lorrie Knight.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
You may sign the online registry at www.colbertmemorial.com.
Commented