FLORENCE — Dorothy Burgess Sentz, 97, of Florence, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in Florence. Funeral service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. with Reverend John J. McKell officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park on Old Chisholm Road. Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Mrs. Sentz was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Sentz; brothers, Arthur and James Burgess; sister, Mildred Guernsey; and daughter, Dorothy Ann Saunders.
She is survived by her son, Donald; grandchildren, Robert Saunders, Courtney Roser, Adrienne Cornwall, Nathan Sentz and several great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Sentz was born near Eldridge, Alabama. She is an alumnus of Winfield High School, class of 1939. She worked at TVA after graduation from Florence State Teachers College in 1944. She married Robert E. Sentz in September 1946. She was director of the weekday preschool at Westminster Presbyterian Church for many years in the 1960’s and 70’s. She later worked at TVA International Fertilizer Development Center, then Bank Independent in Sheffield.
Memorial donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1520 Rickwood Road, Florence, AL 35630.
