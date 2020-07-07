TUSCUMBIA — Dorothy Jean Burgess, 83, of Tuscumbia, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Visitation will be today, July 7th from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Jerry Hooper officiating. Burial will be in Allsboro Methodist Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Estella McVay; brother, David McVay; and sisters, Martha Tidwell, Magdaline Franks and Vickie Aldridge.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Burgess; children, Teresa LeFan (Terry), Rita Johnson (Mark), Roger Franks (Kaye) and David Burgess (Paula); grandchildren, Tabatha Nowak, Tiffany Fluharty, Lee Wright and Shana Vernier; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles McVay and Stanley McVay; sisters, Pauline Simmons and Joyce Tennison.
Dorothy loved fishing, tending to her garden, caring for her beautiful flowers, watching and feeding the birds at her country home.
Pallbearers will be Terry LeFan, Mark Johnson, Neal Nowak, Kannon Barkley, David Burgess and William Maxwell.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.
Commented