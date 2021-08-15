FLORENCE — Dorothy Caroline Kelley Lawson, age 95, of Florence, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Mitchell Hollingsworth on August 12, 2021, after an extended illness. Visitation will be Sunday, August 15, from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Darryl Whitehead officiating. Burial will be at Railroad Cemetery in Iron City, TN.
The family would like to request masking and social distancing at the services.
She was a lifelong resident of Florence and a loving nursing assistant at Mitchell Hollingsworth for 23 years prior to her retirement. She was a humble person who was devoted to her faith in Christ. She enjoyed singing old hymns, studying her Bible, and visiting with family and friends. She dearly loved her family and was always supportive of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Sandy and Idell Kelley; son, Donald Leon Lawson; brothers, Rufus, Dewey and Thomas Kelley; and sisters, Reba Joyce Kelley and Geneva Simpson.
Family members will serve as pallbearers.
Survivors include her children, Linda Rhodes, Stephen Lawson, Angela Nash, and Carol Ackley (Terry); ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff of Mitchell Hollingsworth for their loving care during the past three years.
Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.
