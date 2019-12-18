FLORENCE — Dorothy Catherine Olive Taylor, 82, of Florence, AL, passed away December 15, 2019. Mrs. Taylor was a LPN Nurse and member of Salem Methodist Church.
Dorothy is survived by daughters, Redia Gulley (Buddy), Linda Thornburg (Bob), and Wanda Galloway (Brian); brother, Larry Olive; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; and special cat, Miss Priss.
She was preceded in death by parents, Melvin Thomas Olive and Effie Lee Looney Olive; husband, Glen Eugene Taylor; and son, Donald Taylor.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. with Marcus Wilson officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
The family would like to thank her caretaker Nena Wisooker for her care during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
