RUSSELLVILLE — Dorothy Clemons Pride, 76, died November 4, 2021. Funeral will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at North Highland Church of Christ, Russellville with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

