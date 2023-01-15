F.1.15.23 Jean Crowder.jpg

FLORENCE — Dorothy Jean Rippey Crowder, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023. Visitation will be Monday, January 16th from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., at Williams Funeral Home of Florence. The service will follow at 11:30 a.m., in the funeral home chapel, with Brother Doug Farris officiating. Entombment will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Recommended for you