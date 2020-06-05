RUSSELLVILLE — Dorothy D. Winsted-Thomas, age 77, of Russellville, AL passed away June 1, 2020.
There will be an immediate family visitation today, June 5, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville. All friends and extended family are welcome to join a graveside service at Franklin Memory Gardens at 3:00 p.m. with Bro. Keith Prince officiating.
The family asks for everyone attending to please wear a mask and adhere to the social distancing guidelines that are in force.
Dot was born December 24, 1942 in Franklin County, AL to Ollie and Kathleen Green. She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.She was preceded in death by her first and second husbands, Chester Winsted and Doyce Thomas; her parents; and her brothers, Billy Green and Jerry Green.
Dot is survived by her sons, Keith Winsted and his partner, Jeremy Pagirsky, Barry and Mandy Winsted; her stepchildren, Gina and David Poe, Don and Dawn Thomas, and Roger Thomas; her grandchildren, Scarlett and Isabella Winsted, and Paul and Michael Poe, Dylan Thomas, Hannah and Kimber Thomas; her siblings, Marceline Lindsey, Peggy and Billy Brown, Alice Dunnavant, Sandi and Larry Brewer, Kathy J. Green and Tommy Green; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Tim Lindsey, Steve Lindsey, Danny Hardy, Darren Brown, David Brown and Billy Brown.
Honorary Pallbearers will be T.J. Lindsey and Dustin Green.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
