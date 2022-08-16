COLLINWOOD, TENNESSEE — Dorothy Dell Cromwell Lambert, of Collinwood, passed away at Waynesboro Rehabilitation Center on August 14, 2022, at the age of 88. Dorothy was born on March 20, 1934, in Stanley, Missouri. She was the daughter of the late Henry E. Cromwell and Helene Cromwell. She was married to A.C. Lambert in 1948 in Osceola, Arkansas.
She was known for the love and kindness she extended to others and left those she met better than she found them. She was a great cook and listener who loved to sing southern gospel music. She was known for her joyous nature and elephant collection.
Her faith and family were the most important part of her well-lived life. She was a member of the Collinwood Church of God. She pastored the Clifton Church of God for 29 years. Before that, she had attended the Highland Church of God and served as Secretary and Sunday School Teacher for many years. She worked at Angelica Corporation, having 33 years of service when she retired.
Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, A.C. Lambert; son, Travis Lambert; sisters, Pauline Lambert and Barbara Young; and brother, Robert Cromwell.
Dorothy is survived by her twin brother, Ira Sales Cromwell of Florence, and her grandsons, Phillip Lambert of Mobile, AL and Tim Lambert of Iron City, TN. She is also survived by a special sister-in-law, Ann Cromwell and several special nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends today, August 16, from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Florence, AL. The funeral will be held Wednesday, August 17, at 11:00 a.m at the funeral home, with Brother Roger Reece and Brother Roger Risner officiating. Burial will follow in Walston Cemetery in Oakland.
The family would like to thank Dr. Veeramachanei, all the nurses and staff at Wayne Rehab Center, and all the staff at Tennessee Quality Hospice for the love and care you have shown our loved one.
Donations in memory of astor Dorothy Lambert may be made to Clifton Church of God, P.O. Box 29, Clifton, TN 38425. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com
