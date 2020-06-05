SHEFFIELD — Dorothy Delores Douglass Mitchell was born in Memphis, TN and raised in Sheffield from a young age until she transitioned to her heavenly life on Friday, May 29, at the age of 93.
Affectionally called “Dot” she was one of three children born to the late Ralph and Sarah Crenshaw Douglass. She was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband, Coldon Mitchell; brothers, Ralph and Arssie Douglass; and son, Mark Christopher Mitchell. Dorothy’s memory and unconditional love is celebrated by her children, Colden D. Mitchell, Knoxville, TN; Claude E. (Barbara), Huntsville, AL; Arssie O. (Loraine, deceased), Pasadena, CA; Alecia D. (Stanford) Davis, Knoxville, TN; Denese E. Cunningham, Arlington, TX; Kenneth L. (Nikita), Muscle Shoals, AL; Victor S. (Cynthia), Chattanooga, TN; 21 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Celebration of Dorothy’s life will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 6th at Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield, AL. Masks and social distancing are required. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to West Side Church of Christ, P.O. Box 877, Leighton, AL 35646.
Commented