FLORENCE — Dorothy “Dot” Coleman, 83, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, February 7, 2021. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. until noon at Williams Funeral Home in Florence. Funeral service will follow at noon in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of Pat S. Coleman. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

