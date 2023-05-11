IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Dorothy “Dot” Jean Cannon, 88, died May 7, 2023. Visitation will be today from 5 to 8 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel with burial in Restview Cemetery. She was a member of Iron City Baptist Church.

