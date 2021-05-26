FLORENCE — Dorothy “Dot” Nell Morson, age 83, passed away May 24, 2021, at her residence. Visitation will be Thursday, May 27 at Williams Funeral Home from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with service starting at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. Miles Stutts and Ricky Berger will officiate.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, James Kenneth Butler and Mildred Florine Campbell Butler; and sister, Mary Butler Moore. Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Thomas Bruce Morson, Sr.; children, Thomas Bruce Morson, Jr. (Dana) and James Kenneth Morson (Judy); brother, William L. Butler (Ann); grandchildren, Thomas Bruce Morson III, Brannon Cade Morson, Cameron Drake Morson, Conner Thomas Morson; nephew, Benjamin Butler Moore; and nieces, Jessica Frost, Ashley Howell and Rebecca Clark.
She was a lifelong member of Wood Avenue Church of Christ, a precious mother of two sons, and NaNa to four grandsons. She enjoyed watching her grandsons playing sports and growing into young men. One of her favorite pastimes was working with crafts.
Serving as pallbearers are Charlie Marman, Bill Farris, Jr., Tripp Morson, Cade Morson, Cameron Morson, and Conner Morson. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Farris Sr. and all of Tommy’s McDonald’s coffee drinking buddies.
The family would like to thank Sylvia Chapin, Lisa and Nichole Willis, and Compassus Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Arc of The Shoals Special Olympics.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.
