MUSCLE SHOALS — Dorothy “Dottie” Jean Spindler, 82, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. A graveside service will be today, September 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Dorothy died after a short illness and was born in Lawrence County. She moved to California in 1957. She worked in California until she retired in 1994 then moved back to Muscle Shoals.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gerald “Jerry” Spindler; children, Steve Michael Spindler (Edna) and Sheri Lynn Ceballos (Tony); and sisters, Betty Minor and Jewel Jacobs (Larry).
Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, William Henry Davis; mother, Clara Mae Davis; sister, Cecil Beaver; brothers, Raymond Davis and Charles Davis.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kevin and Lisha of Encompass Health for the love and care of our family.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com.
