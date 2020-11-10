LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Dorothy Elizabeth Earnest, age 90, of Loretto, TN passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at North Alabama Medical Center. She was a native of Lauderdale County, AL, a homemaker, and a member of St. Joseph Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm. Jackie Kay and Mahlon Fisher will be officiating. Burial will follow in Loretto Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Loretto Memorial Chapel.
Survivors are one son, Grant Earnest (Karla), Loretto, TN; one daughter, Patsy Michael (John), Athens, AL; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her husband, John Earnest; sons, Randall Earnest and Rusty Earnest; and daughter, Paula Earnest.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Gideons International or The Debra Moore Earnest Scholarship Fund.
