ST. FLORIAN — Dorothy Evers Eckl died August 17, 2019. She was born July 4, 1926 to Oscar J. and Theresa Bauer Evers in Loretto, TN. Following her marriage to John Joseph Eckl on January 16, 1946 she moved to St. Florian, AL.
Dorothy embraced farm and family life, raising three daughters while maintaining a well-run home. She was a skilled seamstress and accomplished baker, cook, and gardener. Mrs. Eckl spent many years promoting her husband’s occupation, farming, and educating the public about farm products as a member of the Alabama Farmers Federation.
A member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church for over 70 years, Mrs. Eckl served in the Altar Society, was a choir member, a lector, and Eucharistic Minster.
During her daughters school years at St. Michael’s, she was a Girl Scout leader and active volunteer. After her children were grown, Mrs. Eckl enjoyed traveling with her husband to farm conferences and workshops as well as visiting far flung family members. She was naturally artistic and enjoyed painting, especially with watercolors. Her friends and family were often recipients of the beautiful flowers she loved to grow.
Mrs. Eckl was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Theresa Evers; brothers, Ambrose, Sylvester, Oscar Jr., Victor, Dennis, Cyril, and Alphonse Evers; sisters, Bernadine Hollman, Lucille Niedergeses and Mary Jo Evers. Also preceding her in death was her husband of 60 years, John J. Eckl; sister-in-law, Marcella Eckl; and mother and father-in-law, Joe and Emma Eckl.
Mrs. Eckl is survived by her daughters, Marguerite Eckl, St Florian, AL, Claire Eckl and husband Larry Sexton, Meridianville, AL, Jean Eckl Elliott and husband Steve, Hartselle, AL; grandchildren Sarah Homan (Nathaniel) and Kathleen Mayo (Brad), Oxford, MS, Adam Elliott, Natchez, MS, and Dr. Johnathan Elliott (Beth), Springville, AL; great-grandchildren, Emma and Madeline Homan, Cait, William, and Elliott Mayo, Josephine Elliott and sister, Teresa Wenzel.
Visitation will be August 20, 2019 from 6 - 8 pm at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Florian. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on August 21, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Michael’s Church. Burial will follow in St. Michael cemetery.
Memorials can be made to Loaves and Fishes at St. Michael’s Church or to St. Joseph Catholic School.
