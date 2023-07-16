F.7.16.23 Dorothy Farr.jpg

IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Dorothy Bacon Farr departed this life on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She was born June 16, 1943, to the late Thomas F. and Blanche Biggs Bacon. Dorothy graduated from Iuka High School with highest honors at the age of 16. She was active in all the school functions, winning special recognition in many areas. Dorothy was a lifelong member of Mt. Evergreen United Methodist Church and actively served in many capacities. For over 55 years she served as church treasurer which included two building projects. She also represented the Iuka North Charge of the United Methodist Church as a delegate to the Mississippi United Methodist Annual Conference in Jackson, MS.

