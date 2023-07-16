IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Dorothy Bacon Farr departed this life on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She was born June 16, 1943, to the late Thomas F. and Blanche Biggs Bacon. Dorothy graduated from Iuka High School with highest honors at the age of 16. She was active in all the school functions, winning special recognition in many areas. Dorothy was a lifelong member of Mt. Evergreen United Methodist Church and actively served in many capacities. For over 55 years she served as church treasurer which included two building projects. She also represented the Iuka North Charge of the United Methodist Church as a delegate to the Mississippi United Methodist Annual Conference in Jackson, MS.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented