FLORENCE — Dorothy Faye Boshers Thomas, 87, of Florence, AL, passed away on April 15, 2023, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Williams Funeral Home in Columbia, TN with the funeral service commencing at 12:00 PM. Dorothy will be laid to rest at Arlington Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, TN.
Dorothy was born on December 5, 1935, to Ernest Lee and Mary Myrtle Boshers in Mt. Pleasant, TN. She grew up in Mt. Pleasant with her five brothers and four sisters and loved telling stories of growing up on the family farm and of the trouble she caused with her twin brother, Sammy.
Dorothy was very athletic and started playing basketball when she was in the 5th grade. She attended Hay Long High School (class of 1954), where she excelled in basketball, softball, tennis, and was voted “Most Athletic Girl” her senior year along with Homecoming Queen.
After Dorothy graduated high school, she moved to Nashville and attended Nashville Business College where she played basketball on their traveling team. After college, she relocated to Florence, AL to be near her sister, Gracie, and started a job as a bookkeeper and cashier for a financial company.
While skating at the local rink, she met Ralph Harrison and they married in 1958. They went on to have three children, Michael, Jeff, and Mary. Two weeks into their marriage, Ralph joined the Army and they relocated to El Paso, TX for two years.
After the Army, Ralph and Dorothy moved to Killen, AL, where they attended Harrison Chapel Methodist Church. She continued to be very athletic playing basketball, softball, and tennis as well as attending her children’s many activities.
Dorothy moved to St. Charles, MO, in 1985 and worked as an accountant and Tax Preparer. She went back to school and earned a B.S. degree from Missouri Baptist College in 1997 with a Major in Accounting and a Minor in Business Admin. She started a Tax business, L&D Tax and Accounting, and spent many years preparing taxes for many clients. While in St. Charles she was very active in her local church, Harvester First Baptist, and loved hosting events such as card tournaments, fashion shows, and dinners. She also loved doting on her grandson, Kyler, and granddaughter, Gabi.
After retiring from the tax business, she moved back to Florence, AL where she lived with her sister, Betty. She was happy to be near her grandchildren, Jay, Lee, and Beau and closer to her Georgia grandchildren, Bryan and Sean. One of her fondest memories was a trip she took to Brazil with Bryan.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Ralph Harrison; parents, Ernest and Myrtle Boshers; brothers, Ed Boshers, Horace Boshers, Joe Boshers, and Carl Boshers; sisters, Melba Boshers, Mildred Burgett, and Gracie Stutts.
Dorothy is survived by her sister, Betty Bryant; brother, Sammy (Shirley) Boshers; sons, Michael (Lois) Harrison and Jeff (Carol) Harrison; daughter, Mary (Phillip) Houchin; grandchildren, Jay (Kirstie) Harrison, Lee (Bailey) Harrison, Beau Harrison, Sean (Elizabeth) Gordy, Bryan (Juliana) Gordy, Kyler Houchin, Gabi Houchin; and many nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the great team at Cedar View Assisted Living, and the wonderful staff at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. We are so grateful for your compassion and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home, c/o Heather Phillips, Co Rd 394, Killen, AL 35630.
The care of Ms. Dorothy Faye Thomas and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williams Funeral Home. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.williamsfh.com.
