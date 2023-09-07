TUSCUMBIA — Dorothy Faye Kimbrough, 87, died September 6, 2023. Visitation will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Colbert Heights. Funeral will immediately follow in the church sanctuary with burial in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Other arrangements will be announced by Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

