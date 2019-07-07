CHEROKEE — Dorothy Faye Howard Tatum, age 80 of Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Her visitation is Saturday, July 6, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The funeral service is Sunday, July 7, at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dwight Rivers officiating. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.
Dorothy was a member of Pride Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Hollis Tatum; parents, Louis and Beulah Howard; and brothers, Ronnie and William Howard.
Dorothy is survived by her son, Dale Tatum (Lisa); brother, Robert Howard; sister, Lois “Nokie” Nichols; grandson, Dale “Scooter” Tatum Jr.; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Nick Tubbs, Sam, Jerry, Eddie, Jake, and Blane Howard.
The family wishes to extend special thanks to Helen Keller Memorial Hospital, Community Care Hospice, Dr. Isbell, Jackie Handley NP, and caregiver, Sue Howard.
