LORETTO, TENNESSEE — Dorothy G. Allen, 93, died February 5, 2021. Visitation is Sunday, February 7, 2-5 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Graveside Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, February 13, in Wildwood Cemetery, Bartow, Florida. She was of the Baptist faith.

