RUSSELLVILLE — Mrs. Dorothy Hamilton Oates was born February 12, 1936 to the union of Lee and Lillian White Hamilton. She was blessed with 84 long fulfilling years. She departed this earthly life, Monday, May 4, 2020.
She confessed Christ at an early age and worked staunchly in the church. One of her primary interest was leading and serving faithfully on the church kitchen committee. She was a member at New Jerusalem MB Church Russellville, AL until her passing where Rev. Thomas Bates is pastor.
She delighted in serving her community through the Chandlerettes Civic and Social Club. She also enjoyed spending time with the ladies in the Red Hat Society dining out. While at home, she loved working her puzzle and activity books. As the family matriarch, she motivated, encouraged, and inspired family members near and far.
She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Lee and Lillian White Hamilton; her husband, Walter Ed Oates; her daughter, Victoria (John) Johnson; brothers, Jeff, Ben, Jean, Gilbert, Bill, Silas and Clay; sisters, Mary, Hattie, Arrie and Jessie.
She leaves to cherish her memories a god-grandson, Darry Hamilton and god-granddaughter, Carla Hamilton. A host of nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, great-great-nephews, great-great-nieces, relatives and friends.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson and Son Funeral Home. There will be a private service. A celebration of life occasion will occur post COVID-19 with family and friends. A special thank you to all of those who cared for her during her illness.
