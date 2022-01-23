LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Dorothy Lee Harris Glass, 80, died January 21, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 3-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Monday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in Kidd Cemetery. She was employed with the Lawrence County School System.

