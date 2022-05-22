BATON ROUGE — Dorothy Marie Adams Harwell, 91, died May 19, 2022. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS., is entrusted with arrangements. Funeral services are scheduled for noon, Wednesday, at Cutshall Funeral Home Chapel in Iuka. Interment will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation is scheduled for 10 a.m. until service time at the funeral home on Wednesday. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.