HALEYVILLE — Dorothy Hester Lanford, 77, of Haleyville, AL passed away Monday, November 22, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 10-11 a.m. with a service to follow in the chapel. Brother Bruce Blankenship will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She retired from Times Daily newspaper and was a member of River Road Church of Christ. She loved her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Robert Leon “Bob” Lanford; parents, Emmons and Elton Hester; brothers, Cranford Hester, Curtis Hester, James Hester, and Bobby Hester; and sister, Shellie Sumeral.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Leon Lanford, Jr., and Bryan Scott Lanford (Selena); grandchildren, Cassondra Burbank, Hunter Lanford, Marissa Lanford, and Nikki Lanford Black; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Burbank, Addison Kathleen Moore, and Elijah Lanford; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Special thanks to the staff at Rose Manor Assisted Living, Encompass Hospice, and her friends at River Road Church of Christ.
