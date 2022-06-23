RED BAY — Dorothy Hester, 90, died June 20, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Funeral will be Friday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Red Bay City Cemetery.

