WAYNESBORO, TN — Dorothy Mae Holt Perry, 90, died Saturday, January 2, 2021. Visitation will be held Sunday, from 5:30 to 8 p.m, and Monday, from 8 a.m. until service time, at Cromwell Crossroads Church. The funeral will follow at 1 p.m., at the church, with burial in Cromwell Crossroad Cemetery. She was a homemaker.

