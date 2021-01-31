FLORENCE — Dorothy J. Eaves, 92 of Florence, passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at her residence. She moved to Florence in 1965 where she became an active member of Forest Hills Baptist Church. She was an avid member of the JOY Sunday school class.
Within the community, she was known as the cake lady making memorable moments for birthdays and weddings. Her love for people was evident from her involvement in bowling leagues, local athletic youth associations, and her job as a Walmart door greeter where she would give children stickers, and as a poll worker up until the age of 91. Lastly, she enjoyed her fun times going to eat, with her posse: Ila Carrigan, Etna Richey, and Virginia May.
Visitation will be 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will be today, January 31, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Greenview Memorial Park with Brother DeWayne Crumley officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mrs. Eaves was preceded in death by her husband, Sherman B. Eaves; her parents, Walter Woodruff Shelton and Lula Angeline Bacon Shelton; brother, Henry W. Shelton; sisters, Helen Clark and Mary Hybarger.
Mrs. Eaves is survived by her son, Sherman B. Eaves, II (Tonia), Birmingham, AL; daughters, Connie Childers (Lee), Killen, AL and Tammy Killen (Michael), Jacksonville, AL; sister, Grace Thompson, Yellow Spring, OH; grandchildren, Stacy Lee (Brian), Paul Killen (Megan), Emily Higgins (Spencer), Taylor Eaves, and Ragan Eaves; and great-grandchildren, Austin Lee, Justin Lee, and Madelyn Lee.
Many thanks to Leana Howard and Kindred Hospice for their care in her last days.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented