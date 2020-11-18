TUSCUMBIA — Dorothy Jean Austin, 75, Tuscumbia, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. Visitation will be tonight from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, in the funeral home chapel. Rev. Kenny Winsor, the chaplain for Comfort Care Hospice, will officiate. Interment will be in Community Cemetery, Tuscumbia.
Dorothy was a member of Valdosta Baptist Church, as well as the Disabled American Veterans. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Campbell; father, Fred Clingan; son, Maurice Reaves; brother, Ray Campbell; sister, Linda Lash; great-grandson, Robert Reaves; and grandmother, Rosavelt Pounders.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Karen Robbins (Andrew), Robert Reaves (Rhonda), and Fred Reaves (Donna Hester); brother, Bruce Campbell; grandchildren, Michael Robbins (Tracy), Michelle Staggs (Greg), Justin Reaves (Chasity), Keith Reaves (Ashley), and Jeremy Reaves (Jessica); and numerous great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Michael Robbins, Justin Reaves, Keith Reaves, Jeremy Reaves, Greg Staggs, and Preston Staggs.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at Comfort Care Hospice, as well as to The Whistler.
