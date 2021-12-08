RUSSELLVILLE — Dorothy Jean Doss, 60 years old of Russellville, AL, passed away December 3, 2021, at her residence.
She was born August 14, 1961, in Red Bay, AL to Bobby and Rumell Harrison.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Harrison and her nephew, Chris Harrison.
She is survived by her son, Shannon Harrison; her mother, Rumell Franks; her siblings, Carol Kennemer and Michael Harrison; her nieces and nephews, Laura Kennemer, Jennifer Heintz, and Andrew Harrison; and a host of friends.
A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
