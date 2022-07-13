KILLEN — NOV. 22, 1930 - JULY 12, 2022 — Dorothy Newton of Killen passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 12, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Friday July 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Civitan Cemetery in Rogersville, Alabama with Brother Henry Melton officiating. She is the last of eleven children.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Delton Newton; daughter, Regina Bagley; sons, Kim Newton and David Newton; grandchildren, Reeda Brewer, Kelly Dyer and Tara Moss; great-grandchildren, Madeleine Moss, Alex Moss, Andrew Moss, Maggie Kate Moss, Nate Brewer, Natalie Brewer and Jessie Brewer, Lily Dyer, Maggie Dyer and Nolan Dyer.
Dorothy was preceded by her parents, A.J. and Belle Bedingfield.
Elkins East Chapel is assisting the family.
