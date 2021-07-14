CHEROKEE — Dorothy Jean Russell, 80, died July 12, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 6 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee. The service will follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

