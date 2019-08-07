LEIGHTON — October, 12 1937 - July 12, 2019 — Dorothy Jeanette Barr was born in Samson, Alabama, and was a graduate of Opp high school, class of 1956. That same year she married Don, who pursued a military career in the Air Force. She followed Don with their three children to Oklahoma, Ohio, Okinawa Japan, California and North Alabama. She enjoyed many work opportunities, but her favorite was working at Helen Keller Hospital. She enjoyed working with the staff, doctors, but mostly the patients. It was here that her love for children led her to make smocked baby gowns for the NICU unit. After retirement, she spent time with Don traveling and being a homemaker. She enjoyed making porcelain dolls, sewing, smocking and needlepoint. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Gus Riles Sims and Buna Elizabeth Sims; brother, Holland Sims; sister, Mary Evelyn Sorrells and her husband, Donald Franklin Barr.
Survivors include daughters, Thersa Scott (Roger) and Deborah Thom (Kelly); son, Kenneth (Louise); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Colbert Memorial Gardens, Tuscumbia. She will be missed by family and friends.
Colbert Memorial Chapel will be directing.
