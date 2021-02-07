LEOMA, TENNESSEE — Dorothy “Dot” Johns Becker, 95, died February 5, 2021. Visitation is 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. service Friday, February 12, at Neal Funeral Home. Burial is in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Rosie the Riveters.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.