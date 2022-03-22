ROGERSVILLE — On the beautiful Sunday morning of March 20, 2022, Dorothy Joiner Butler left her earthly home to walk the Heaven’s streets of gold.
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23 at Butler Cemetery in Center Star, Alabama with Brother Andy Corbett officiating.
Dorothy was born on April 13, 1928, to Charlie and Rosa Bell Joiner of Elgin Crossroads. She married Ingram Butler on March 18, 1949. Dorothy and Ingram loved to fish and travel through their wonderful years of marriage. She led a life of love for her family and friends, as well as a love for Jesus as a member of Happy Valley Baptist Church. She cooked breakfast every morning for over 70 years, where many would join, even if for just a cup of coffee. She loved birds and flowers, as well as painting and puzzles.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and loving husband; sister and brother-in-law, Billie and J.T Whitehead; brother, Gene Joiner; brother-in-law, James Barkley. She is survived by her three sons, Bobby (Joyce) Butler, Steve (Sandra) Butler, Terry (Shannon) Butler and daughter, Alice (Rickey) Green, all of Rogersville.
She has nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. Dorothy has one surviving sister, Rose Barkley; two sisters-in-law, Sue Nash and Ruth Butler; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Shoals Hospice and special friend, Barbara Newton.
Rogersville Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
If you would like to make a donation to Alzheimer’s and Dementia organization, please feel free to do: Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Dr., Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or make a donation to the Rogersville Fire Department.
Proverbs 31:10-31 “The Perfect Wife”
