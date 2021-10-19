NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE — Dorothy June Glaser passed away on Monday, October 11, 2021 at the age of 82. June was born in Rogersville, AL on October 28, 1938, the youngest of 11 children born to James Connie Johnson, Sr. and Nora Mae Springer. She was extremely close to her family returning home to visit as often as possible throughout the years.
June graduated from Lauderdale County High School in 1952. After her graduation she attended Andrew Jackson Business College in Nashville, TN. Upon graduation she began working as a bookkeeper for National Life & Casualty. At that time National Life owned WSM radio and TV station. One of June’s duties was to log the names of performers and their tax information so they could be paid after they performed on WSM ‘Friday Night Frolics’ and Saturday night ‘Grand Ole Opry’ shows.
While working backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, June met the love of her life, Thomas Paul ‘Tompall’ Glaser in 1963. She was 24 years old. The couple married on June 24, 1978 at Hurricane Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Rogersville. They had been married 35 years when Tom died in 2013. After Tom’s death, June continued to live in the home they had shared for the duration of their marriage.
By the mid 1960’s, June began working for Tompall, Chuck, and Jim Glaser, an employee with newly opened Glaser publishing company. She continued working for The Glaser Brothers as the office manager for their studio which was affectionately referred as ‘Hillbilly Central’ until the late 1980s. During the 1990’s and into the 2000’s she worked as an office manager in an attorney’s office until she retired.
June loved her independence and was able to remain in the home where she had gardened, cooked, and cared for her beloved cats until the last few months of her life. After a heart attack and stroke in September 2021, she was diagnosed with cancer. She died a month later at Richland Place in Nashville.
June is survived by her older brothers, Bobby Glynn Johnson of Decatur, AL and Dennie Buford Johnson of Flowery Branch, GA; as well as many nieces and nephews from the Johnson and Glaser families.
Visitation for friends and family will take place on October 23, 2021 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m. She will be buried in Woodlawn Memorial Park.
