RUSSELLVILLE — Dorothy June King, age 90, of Russellville, AL passed away Saturday November 7, 2020. Visitation will be today November 9, 2020 at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 12:00-2:00 p.m. with a service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in our chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
Dorothy was preceded in death by parents, James and Arizona Mitchell; granddaughter, Raven Pounders; brothers, Lois, Joe, Frank, Lester, Clarence, and Wilson Mitchell; sister, Gladys Berryman, Odell Mitchell; son-in-law, Larry Pounders.
Dorothy is survived by her husband, Billy King; daughter, Teresa Pounders; sister, Mary Mitchell; granddaughter, Brooke Lambert (Russ); grandson, Schuyler Pounders; great-grandchildren, Chase, Mitchell, Isla Lambert, Kylie, Tyler, Alexia and Trae Pounders.
Pallbearers will be Schuyler Pounders, Russ Lambert, Chase Lambert, Junior Mitchell, Joe King and Stephen King.
Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.
