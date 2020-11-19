LAWRENCEBURG, TENNESSEE — Dorothy June Tidwell Ethridge, 74, died November 16, 2020. Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday at Neal Funeral Home. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was of the Baptist faith.

