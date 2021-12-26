MOULTON — Dorothy Ann Bolan Latham, 77, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., on Monday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with burial in Landersville Cemetery. Dorothy is survived by her husband of fifty five years, Glenn Latham.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.