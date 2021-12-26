MOULTON — Dorothy Ann Bolan Latham, 77, passed away Thursday, December 23, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m., on Monday, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home chapel, with burial in Landersville Cemetery. Dorothy is survived by her husband of fifty five years, Glenn Latham.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- Mars Hill's Keenum a finalist for 2A lineman of the year
- Lotteries for Dec. 26
- To Alabama's Will Anderson, sisters tougher than blockers
- Empty Table Fund less than $2K from goal
- Rising food cost have county sheriffs seeing red
- Flight cancellations drag on as airlines short-staffed
- RSA reports $8.5B returns in 2021
- Auburn offensive line peeks at future in Birmingham Bowl
Most Read
Articles
- 5-year-old killed in forklift accident in Muscle Shoals
- Love's wants to build RV park behind store
- Firefighters, police rescue dog from 300-foot ravine
- $70 million Hilton proposed for downtown
- Complaints few for road where fatality occurred
- Noise from off-road park draws criticism from resident
- Santa runs into trouble on the road in Lexington
- Parade of Porches
- Lair loved life, Shoals music and its musicians
- Muscle Shoals woman dies in 2-vehicle crash
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Shakeup: Willis makes changes to UNA football coaching staff (1)
- 22-year-old suspect faces murder charge (1)
- 'Heartbreaking' loss signals end to Mars Hill's season (1)
- MSHS National Merit Semifinalist Aspires to Lead (1)
- Permitless carry gun bills gaining support (1)
- 4-lane bridge needed for future (1)
- Lauderdale Co. DA "disappointed" in Senator's criticism (1)
- Public receives 3 bridge options (1)
- UNA struggles to contain UCF's size; No. 4 Gonzaga next (1)
Commented