DOTHAN — Mrs. Dorothy LaVerne Falast Daily, 92, of Dothan, formerly of Florence, Alabama, died Thursday, September 19, 2019, surrounded by family.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 22, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mrs. Daily was born February 3, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Emil and Emma Hopfe Falast. She had a green thumb and loved getting her hands dirty in the flowers, shrubs and anything else she could watch grow. Mrs. Daily and her husband owned and operated Daily Realty and then Colbert Abstract and Title Company. Granny, as she was affectionately known to her grandkids and great grandkids, loved her family so much! It was a blessing that she spent her last few years in Dothan basking in their love and laughter. They brought the biggest smile to her face and twinkle in her pretty blue eyes. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank M. Daily; two sisters, Virginia and Deloris; three brothers, Robert, Earl and Ralph; a long-time companion, Tommy Gaston; and her beloved and faithful pets, Tipsy and Millie.
She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Tirey Matheny (Bill) of Dothan, Alabama; two sons, Michael Tirey (Bonnie) of Tuscumbia, Alabama and Jeff Tirey (Jo) of Florence, Alabama; one stepdaughter, Mary Seversen of Hamilton, Ohio; one stepson, Don Daily of Sevierville, Tennessee; grandchildren, Robyn Matheny George (Gabe) of Summerville, South Carolina, Sara Matheny Deavers (Scott) of Dothan, Alabama, Ashley Tirey Norton (Eric) of Summerville, Georgia; great grandchildren, Hank, Preston, and Jasper George, Hadley and Barrett Deavers.
