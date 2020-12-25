HACKLEBURG — Dorothy Lea Morgan, 85 years old of Hackleburg, AL, passed away December 23, 2020 at her residence.
A walk through visitation will be held Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Hackleburg First Baptist Church. A private family service will be held immediately following with Bro. Sam Morgan officiating. Burial will be in Cedar Tree Cemetery.
Dorothy was a longtime member of Hackleburg First Baptist Church. She was born May 2, 1935 in Mississippi to Albert and Lona Bell Raper. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmie Max Morgan; and her brother, Hubert Raper.
Dorothy is survived by children, Angie Dianne Anglin (Ronnie), Shelia Denise Whitfield (Dennis) and Joey Max Morgan (Rita); her sisters, Margie Mason (Roy) and Shirley Pivonka (Robert); her sister-in-law, Louise Raper; her grandchildren, Dustin Whitfield, Hogan Whitfield, Leigh Ann Hicks (Kyle), Laura McGuire (Rynn), Tamsen Morgan (Eric), and Kaila Ables (Chris); and her great-grandchildren, Anna Lauren Hicks, Leighton McGuire, Conner Whitfield, Jayden Morgan, Abe Morgan, Jaquan Reeder, Adrian Ingram, Braelyn Ingram, Cameron Ingram, and Millie Ables.
Pallbearers will be Jayden Morgan, Abe Morgan, Adrian Ingram, Braelyn Ingram, Conner Whitfield, Jaquan Reeder, and Cameron Ingram.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
