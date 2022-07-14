DECATUR — Mrs. Dorothy Lucille Crouch age 90, of Decatur, passed away on July 11, 2022 following an extended illness and complications related to Covid-19.
Dorothy grew up on a farm in Atwood, Alabama during the depression. She learned how to work hard and grow things at an early age. She worked in the nursery of Victory Memorial Hospital, Waukegan, Illinois, taking care of babies for over 20 years. She also worked in the nursery at Hamilton Hospital, Hamilton, Alabama.
Ms. Dorothy loved the time she spent gardening and caring for her flowers and sharing bulbs and cuttings with friends. She constantly expanded her flower beds into the largest in Hodges, Alabama and received numerous compliments on their beauty.
Dorothy also loved time spent with her family. She cooked large holiday meals for family and friends. Her food was a great combination of southern and other styles she learned while living up north.
Dorothy was a member of both Hodges and County Line Churches of Christ and took comfort from her religion during the many joys and sorrows of a long life.
She is survived by her children, Edard Crouch, Betty Gober (Steve), and David Crouch (Lorraine); grandchildren, Justin Crouch, Dana Johnson (Michael), Jennifer Fredericks (Brad), Jessica Linam (Randall), and John Gober (Courtney); seven great-grandchildren; sister and lifelong friend, Doris Bailey.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Mollie Bailey; husband of 46 years, AB Crouch; and brothers, James, Earl and Curtis Bailey.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 15, 2022 at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville, from 2 to 3 p.m. with funeral service following at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Dempsey Cemetery, Belgreen, Alabama. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Dorothy made many sacrifices for her family and her memories will be related and cherished through the years.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
