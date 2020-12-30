FLORENCE — Dorothy M. Orman, 94, formerly of Massillon, Ohio, died December 29, 2020. There will be a private graveside service for the family. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia will be assisting. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

