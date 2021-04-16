WAYNESBORO, TENNESSEE — Dorothy Mae Belsha Mathis, 78, died April 15, 2021. Graveside service will be today at 3 p.m. at North Highland Cemetery, Waynesboro. Shackelford Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.