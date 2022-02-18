FLORENCE —  Dorothy Mae Gilbert, 79, died February 15, 2022. Funeral will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Thompson and Son Funeral Home Chapel, Florence. Burial will be in Simmons Cemetery. Public viewing will be today from 12 to 8 p.m.

